TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16, Zacks reports. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. 248,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,284. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

