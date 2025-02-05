TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16, Zacks reports. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. 248,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,284. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
