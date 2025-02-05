Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.62 EPS

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62, Zacks reports. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. Toyota Motor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.240-2.240 EPS.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.25 and its 200-day moving average is $180.15. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

