Trade Desk (TTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $759.66 million for the quarter. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 143,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $17,540,252.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $450,734. This represents a 97.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 697,967 shares of company stock valued at $86,494,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

