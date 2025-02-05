TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $35.51-37.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.90 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 35.510-37.430 EPS.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $28.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,279.30. 53,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,142. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $1,100.86 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,291.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,314.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

