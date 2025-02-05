Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

TRIN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 542,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,559. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 119.30%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

