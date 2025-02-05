Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.0 %
Trinity Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 119.30%.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.