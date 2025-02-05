Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $51,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $384,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $18,435,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,732,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 85.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 395,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after buying an additional 182,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,615,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

