Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 4.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.65 and last traded at $73.16. Approximately 482,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,259,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

