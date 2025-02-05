Trust Point Inc. Acquires 1,357 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

