Trust Point Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $105,366.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,058.64. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,798. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

