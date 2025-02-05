Trust Point Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.91. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $150.70 and a 12 month high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

