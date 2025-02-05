Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Twin Disc Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TWIN stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.62. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

