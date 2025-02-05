Twin Disc Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) recently disclosed its financial performance for the second quarter of 2025 in a Form 8-K filing on February 5, 2025. The company’s press release dated February 5, 2025, announcing the results, has been attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1.

The information provided in the filing under Item 2.02 highlights the announcement of the second quarter financial results. This information, including Exhibit 99.1, is being released in accordance with Item 2.02 of Form 8-K. It should be noted that this information is considered furnished and not “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it subject to the liabilities of that section, except as specifically set forth by reference in any subsequent filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Furthermore, under Item 7.01 of the filing, the details outlined in relation to Item 2.02 are incorporated for the purposes of Regulation FD Disclosure.

The filing also includes forward-looking statements, as required by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by certain expressions such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” and others. Twin Disc advises caution when relying on these forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing from those anticipated.

Investors are urged to review the risks associated with the forward-looking statements in Twin Disc’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024. The company emphasizes that they do not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

The filing also lists Exhibit 99.1 as the Press Release announcing the second quarter 2025 financial results. Twin Disc, Inc.’s recent financial performance and related disclosures bring insights into the company’s operations and financial status for investors and stakeholders.

For more details on Twin Disc, Incorporated’s financial updates, investors are encouraged to refer to the official SEC filing.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

