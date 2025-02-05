U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

