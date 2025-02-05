U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $543,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

