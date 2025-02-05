United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.92. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 5,562,774 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

