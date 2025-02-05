VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,223,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 956,055 shares.The stock last traded at $17.10 and had previously closed at $17.49.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,401 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 238,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

