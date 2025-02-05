Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

