Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 291.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,065,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VEA opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

