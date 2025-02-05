Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,106,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $228.72 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

