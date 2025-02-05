Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

