Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 393,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $248.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.70 and its 200 day moving average is $239.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $205.93 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

