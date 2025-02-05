Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after purchasing an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,306,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 291,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,195,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,373,000 after purchasing an additional 276,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

