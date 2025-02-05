Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $242.74 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $447.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

