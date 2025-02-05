Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $5.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 115,921 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Veradigm Trading Up 5.0 %

About Veradigm

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

