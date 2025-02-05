Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

Shares of VLTO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36. Veralto has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

