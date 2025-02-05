Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 156.8% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth $236,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth $149,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 6.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Roche stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $42.43.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

