Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of China Yuchai International worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in China Yuchai International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,345,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 128,509 shares during the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE CYD opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

