Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at $902,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 62,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 159.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,951.94. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.51 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.