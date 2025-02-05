Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Stock Price Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 29,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 21,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Vertex Resource Group Trading Up 12.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$30.81 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.