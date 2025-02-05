Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Buys 932 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 230,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 122,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

