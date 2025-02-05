Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.39.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $104.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,302 shares of company stock worth $4,464,725. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.