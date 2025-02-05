Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Invests $374,000 in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 54,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NLR opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $184.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

