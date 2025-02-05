Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Makes New $206,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 538,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after buying an additional 189,585 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,774,000. Mad River Investors grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 68,768 shares during the last quarter.

GBTC stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

