Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Sells 4,892 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly makes up approximately 1.1% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 150,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth about $371,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 3.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

