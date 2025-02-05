Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $577,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 239.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $48,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $52,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 120.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

