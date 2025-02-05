Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 2,838 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

RSPS opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.