WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.14. WEBTOON Entertainment shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 72,297 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $347.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.43 million. Analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

