Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BXP

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.15. Wedbush currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $72.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 18,034 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,920.39%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

