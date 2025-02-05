Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Monro

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNRO. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of MNRO opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54. Monro has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Monro by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,374,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $28,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monro by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

