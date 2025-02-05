Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ambev (ABEV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) recently:

1/27/2025 – Ambev is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Ambev had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/21/2025 – Ambev had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2.50 to $2.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2025 – Ambev is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Ambev was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/11/2025 – Ambev is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Ambev is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2024 – Ambev is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

