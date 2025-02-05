What is Cormark’s Forecast for Real Matters FY2025 Earnings?

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research note issued on Friday, January 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

