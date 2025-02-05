What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for PepGen FY2025 Earnings?

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for PepGen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PepGen’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.21.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEPG. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th.

PepGen Stock Performance

PepGen stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. PepGen has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PepGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PepGen by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at $192,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

