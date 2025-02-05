What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for WOR FY2025 Earnings?

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.67 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Worthington Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.93%.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

