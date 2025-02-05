White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Insider Buys C$170,000.00 in Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.
White Gold Stock Performance
White Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.20. 160,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,246. The company has a market cap of C$34.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. White Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.42.
White Gold Company Profile
