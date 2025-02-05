White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) Insider Buys C$170,000.00 in Stock

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

White Gold Stock Performance

White Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.20. 160,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,246. The company has a market cap of C$34.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. White Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.42.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

