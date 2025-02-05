William Blair Comments on Pool’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Pool Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $339.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pool has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.08.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Pool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.