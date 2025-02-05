William Blair Predicts Lower Earnings for Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Waste Management in a report released on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 38.88%.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

WM stock opened at $222.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.25. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $187.20 and a 12 month high of $230.39. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,263,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $1,016,421.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,052,881.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $123,261.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,446.72. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,055 shares of company stock worth $2,674,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

