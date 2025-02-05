Win Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 29,033 American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

