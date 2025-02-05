Win Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 84,478 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.