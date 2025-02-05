Win Advisors Inc. Has $884,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Win Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORVAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

