Win Advisors Inc. Takes $922,000 Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,782,000 after buying an additional 663,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,053 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 260,890 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 513,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 391,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

